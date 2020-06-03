The new academic year for Culpeper County Public Schools is supposed to start August 10.
If that happens and what it will look like remains to be seen as public health restrictions remain in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. Culpeper County Public Schools Superintendent Tony Brads addressed the question many parents and students are wondering about at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
He didn’t have many answers.
A Virginia COVID-19 Education Work Group is studying the issue of when it will be safe enough for the state’s 132 school divisions to reopen, Brads said. The group has not yet released formal recommendations.
Brads said CCPS “has to take our cues” on the matter from state executive orders, Virginia Dept. of Health and Education and the local school board.
“What we anticipate … maybe a phased approach like has been applied to businesses may be contemplated,” Brads said.
Summer school and other summer outreach is all being done virtually, he said, and “not face to face.” What the fall will look like is unknown, Brads added.
The approved calendar for the 2020-21 school years has new teachers reporting at the end of July. But the superintendent said they don’t know if the calendar will actually take effect.
“It is possible we may to look at other options … another possibility is delaying new teachers reporting until the end of August and students not returning until after Labor Day,” Brads said.
Alternatively, the approved calendar could be followed while altering the way classes are held, including in-person instruction but with social distancing.
“A normal return I think is unlikely,” Brads said, noting new guidelines would affect class size, use of common areas and “a huge area of challenge and concern”—school bus transportation. With limited capacity and social distance regulations, the school chief said, “You are not going to be bringing every student to school every single day.”
Accommodating social distance in school buildings with potentially no more than 10 people in a classroom is going to look different, Brads said. Other factors to consider are health checks, different access for the vulnerable school population and the financial impact of smaller class sizes—will more teachers be needed? And what level of state funding, which is based on student enrollment, will school divisions receive if the school years starts online, Brads wondered.
In-person school could happen later in the fall and begin with remote learning, another challenge, Brads said, since many teachers and students lack high-speed internet at home.
Technology is among the key topics the local school division will have to address along with student needs around nutrition, physical and mental health, social and emotional needs and instructional support. Staff needs additional training on teaching virtually, Brads added.
“You don’t just turn the switch and stop doing face-to-face,” he said, adding, “Most teachers are doing well, but it’s not the preferred method.”
Brads said he was also concerned about teacher retention when schools do open for at-risk educators fearful of potential exposure. Housing insecurity, daycare and parent work schedules will all need to be taken into account. The ultimate school schedule will likely require “great flexibility” from employers, Brads said, mentioning an alternating schedule of in-school and home-school.
“We do not have a huge number of answers,” Brads said, adding he anticipated information very soon from the governor on schools reopening.
Culpeper County Board Chairman Gary Deal asked what happens to fall or winter sports if schools open in that timeframe. Brads responded the school division was taking its cues from the governor.
“The challenge in Virginia is there are those with single digit cases of COVID in some divisions so they are chomping at the bit to get back to school and we are, too because our students need us and we need our students,” he said. “But we need to enter this in a very cautions basis because if we do have cases it could cause intermittent closures of schools.”
Supervisor Brad Rosenberger said the school system should not forget about children with underlying health conditions when schools reopen. He also said cable and internet companies should be pressured to expand broadband to all homes.
“Let’s have a work-together attitude,” Rosenberger said of the internet disparity in rural America. “This is ridiculous. We need to get [companies] out of [their] ‘We want to cherry-pick’ attitude, and be more service-oriented and not look at profits only.”
At the meeting, the Board of Supervisors unanimously endorsed a resolution asking the governor to consider the opening of career & technical education schools differently from traditional schools.
Students of CTE schools—like the Culpeper Cosmetology Center and New Pathways Welding—can only do so much virtual learning before requiring hands-on training, County Administrator John Egertson said. He said CDC guidelines for social distance could be followed in both facilities while allowing students to finish their degrees.
