The Rappahanock-Rapidan Health District on Sunday provided a list of where COVID-19 testing is taking place within the district. RRHD instructs residents to consult with their healthcare providers prior to seeking testing.
In this health district, a total of 1,515 residents had been tested for COVID-19 as of April 23 with 159 coming back positive, or 10.5 percent. The following list of testing sites is the most updated available, according to the health district:
Culpeper
• MedExpress (1420 S. Main St.) in town
• Each physician’s office in Culpeper affiliated with the University of Virginia may order a test for their own patients
• Primary Care Family Care (16240 Bennett Road)
• Primary Care Commonwealth Medical (16268 Bennett Road)
Fauquier
• Piedmont Urgent Care in Warrenton (493 Blackwell Road #101b) has set up a testing site open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. They will test someone with an order from any other doctor in our area. If the person does not have an order the facility will evaluate and test if the individual meets the criteria.
• Dominion Internal Medicine (225 Oak Springs Drive, #201, Warrenton) will test their own patients.
• Piedmont Pediatrics (20 Rock Pointe Lane, Warrenton) will test their own patients.
• Go Well Urgent Care in Warrenton (75 West Lee Highway) is testing.
Madison
• No doctor’s offices in the county; patients may go to other district providers doing testing.
Orange
• Orange Family Physicians (13198 James Madison Highway) is testing.
• Orange UVA Practice (661 University Lane) may order a test for their patients; will send them to UVA for the specimen collection.
• Dr. Dena Jennings (111 Short St.) is also testing.
Rappahannock
• The only physician in the county is not testing. The office is sending patients to Front Royal or Warrenton.
