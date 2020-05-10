Departing Culpeper County with the Union army on May 4, 1864, nurse Cornelia Hancock remarked, “What magnificent residences will rear their heads in these hills after the sounds of war ceases!”
Her forward-looking optimism likely wasn’t shared by local residents. No county in the country suffered more devastation from the American Civil War than Culpeper.
Seven months earlier, when the Confederacy’s Army of Northern Virginia withdrew into Culpeper, Gen. Robert E. Lee observed its people’s desperate, starving plight.
On Nov. 6, Lee wrote Virginia’s governor, saying, “I find there is great suffering among the people … for want of the necessities of life.”
“The farms and gardens have been robbed, stock and hogs killed, and these outrages committed, I am sorry to say by our own army … as well as the Federals,” he added.
Lee asked the governor to “forward such supplies of flour and meat as can be obtained to Culpeper Court House.”
Union forces defeated Lee and his army at Rappahannock Station on Nov. 7, 1863, and the Confederates withdrew south across the Rapidan on Nov. 8. Following closely, the Union’s Army of the Potomac, about 100,000 soldiers, advanced across the Rappahannock River.
For the next six months, the “heel of the invader” obliterated much of that which remained of Culpeper County, Virginia.
After three years of all-out conflict, Culpeper’s population dropped to fewer than 10,000 people in late 1863, with those remaining about evenly divided between black and white inhabitants.
Consider, please: There are today about 52,000 inhabitants of Culpeper County. The reader is urged to gauge how he or she might react if more than 100,000 soldiers (with guns) showed up at sunrise tomorrow and swiftly took over your home, farm, church or business. Would it frighten you? Make you mad? Or would you go along with it, because you had no choice?
“Yes,” to all three questions.
You could not even escape by heading south, as strictly enforced military orders prohibited residents from departing the county. And if you tried to break through the lines, you would be summarily executed.
Noting that both armies had left little standing in Culpeper, one Federal officer wrote, “the houses that have not actually burnt usually look almost worse than those that have, so dreary are they … Hundreds of acres of stumps show where once good timber stood, and the arable fields are covered with weeds and blackberry vines.”
When the great American poet Walt Whitman visited Culpeper, he saw the town’s mud “at its deepest and palmist condition.”
The warring armies had chased each other across the county “like clouds in a stormy sky” and rendered it “trodden with war,” Whitman wrote.
A soldier added, “The country around Culpeper is desolate. No people—no crops. The country is more like a graveyard than anything else.”
For more than five months, the Union army had heavily levied its heel upon the emaciated, battle-weary people of Culpeper County.
The Union’s 1st Corps and the 1st Cavalry Division planted headquarters flags in Culpeper Court House, while more than 30,000 soldiers overwhelmed the village.
The army’s 2nd Corps and the 3rd Cavalry Division encamped at Stevensburg, Hansbrough’s Ridge and Stony Point. Army headquarters and its 3rd Corps lodged on Fleetwood Hill and at Brandy Station. Its 5th Corps sprawled at Rappahannock Station. Its 6th Corps ensconced at Farley and Welford’s Ford on the Hazel River. The army’s Signal Corps headquarters occupied Pony Mountain.
The intruders seized homes, businesses and churches for stables and living quarters. Any abandoned structure was ripped down for firewood and material to build the soldier’s winter huts.
The devastation to the county was soon almost complete. Maj. Gen. George G. Meade’s own provost marshal general complained bitterly that Union troops “robbed every citizen of his forage and subsistence, have torn down good houses … and burned houses, barns and meat houses.”
Complaints aside, the cruel ruination of Culpeper continued unabated. One corps commander encouraged his men’s depredations by asserting that Culpeper citizens—as sworn enemies—were “entitled to no consideration.”
By Christmas, the county soon resembled “a glimpse into black hell,” as one evicted resident wrote.
As the Union army’s long occupation that dreadfully cold winter drove desperate residents toward the depths of starvation, Lt. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant arrived in Culpeper in March to assume command of all U.S. armies.
As soon as the weather moderated, Grant focused his attention on the Confederate army still camped in Orange County. Every soldier in both armies knew the Federals would soon attack across the Rapidan River. It became a matter of “where, and when.”
In early May, Grant issued marching orders for the Army of Potomac to inaugurate its Overland Campaign by advancing across the lower Rapidan.
Think about this: In the first week of May 1864, there were over 120,000 Union soldiers in Culpeper County. Within 24 hours starting the night of May 3, 1864, the army’s wide-awake soldiers struck their tents and assembled in marching columns. Tramping eastward, they vanished in the darkness.
By the morning of May 6, there was not a single Union soldier to be found in Culpeper County, a community the huge Federal army had occupied at heavy will for the past six months.
Led by 16,000 cavalry troopers, the 21-mile long column departing Culpeper for Germanna Ford and Ely’s Fords included 102,000 infantry, 4,300 wagons, 34,000 horses, 22,000 mules and 274 artillery pieces—the longest single military file to march in this nation.
These soldiers left their campsites, strapped on their haversacks and headed into Orange County, where the horrific Battle of the Wilderness—the first contest between Lee’s and Grant’s forces—began the following day.
