The Culpeper County Library is closed until further notice, due to the coronavirus pandemic, as are all Culpeper County offices.
But the library’s website, www.cclva.org, remains available 24/7 and has many wonderful resources including e-books, e-audio books, streaming video, educational and research databases.
Kanopy, one of the streaming services via the library’s site, offers thousands of movies, documentaries, independent and foreign films, classic cinema, and educational videos.
Also, be sure to try the library’s Freading app, which offers thousands of ebook titles, for free.
On July 1, 2019, the library stopped charging overdue fines on all checked-out items other than mobile hotspots and Inter Library Loan materials. It also has extended due dates to May 1, 2020, so there is no need to return items before that date.
The best way to contact the library staff now is by e-mail, at cclva@cclva.org
The library’s book drop remains open for returns.
