Check out the Culpeper County Library’s website, cclva.org, for directions about its new curbside pickup service during the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the library building remains closed except to staff.
Fiction
“In Cold Chamomile,” Joy Avon; “The Bramble and the Rose: a Henry Farrell Novel,” Tom Bouman; “A Death in Chelsea,” Lynn Brittney; “The Wages of Sin,” Judith Cutler; “Don’t Look Down,” Hilary Davidson; “The Snow Collectors,” Tina May Hall; “The Boy with the Blue Trousers,” Carol Jones; “Playing the Devil,” R.J. Lee; “A Crafter Quilts a Crime,” Holly Quinn; “Finding Him,” Rachel Van Dyken.
Nonfiction
“Screening Reality: How Documentary Filmmakers Reimagined America,” Jon Wilkman; “Stolen: Five Free Boys Kidnapped into Slavery and Their Astonishing Odyssey Home,” Richard Bell; “Arguing with Zombies: Economics, Politics, and the Fight for a Better Future,” Paul R. Krugman; “The Third Rainbow Girl: the Long Life of a Double Murder in Appalachia,” Emma Copley Eisenberg; “The Falcon Thief: a True Tale of Adventure, Treachery, and the Hunt for the Perfect Bird,” Joshua Hammer; “Father of Lions: One Man’s Remarkable Quest to Save the Mosul Zoo,” Louise Callaghan; “Fighting for Space: Two Pilots and Their Historic Battle for Female Spaceflight,” Amy Shira Teitel; “The Fire and the Darkness: the Bombing of Dresden, 1945,” Sinclair McKay; “The Founding Fortunes: How the Wealthy Paid for and Profited from America’s Revolution,” Tom Shachtman; “The Three-Cornered War: the Union, the Confederacy, and Native Peoples in the Fight for the West,” Megan Kate Nelson.
