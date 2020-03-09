The National Weather Service warned of an increased fire danger Monday in the Culpeper five-county area and beyond.
The Baltimore/Washington, D.C. office issued a special weather statement at 9:46 a.m. – “The combination of southwest winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph, very low relative humidity levels between 15 and 25 percent, and very dry fine fuels will enhance the threat for the ignition and spread of wildfires this afternoon across much of the region.”
The forecast calls for a chance of showers Tuesday morning, with winds of up to 20 mph. The NWS urged residents to exercise caution handling potential ignition sources such as machinery, cigarettes and matches.
“Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly,” it said.
The Hazardous Weather Outlook applied to eastern West Virginia, northern and central Virginia, and most of central and western Maryland..
