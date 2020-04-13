A $3.65 million restoration project is underway on Waterloo Bridge, the 142-year-old wrought iron truss structure spanning the Rappahannock River on State Route 613 at the Culpeper-Fauquier county line. The bridge, built in 1878, will reopen to traffic by April 30, 2021, with an expected 12-ton weight restriction. VDOT closed the bridge in January 2014 due to deterioration.
