In an inspiring message honoring men and women in the United States armed services who gave the ultimate sacrifice, a drone video filmed at Culpeper National Cemetery was posted on the National Cemetery Administration Facebook page on Memorial Day:
"They came and filmed it about a week ago," said Culpeper National Cemetery Director Matthew Priest on Monday. "It's incredible as the drone rises up and shows row after row of headstones, it really drives home the impressive number of those who have died for freedom and peace in our great nation."
Priest said the video was filmed in Culpeper because using a drone is not allowed at Arlington National Cemetery, which is where remembrance ceremonies are usually filmed on Memorial Day.
"But this year is different, with the coronavirus," Priest said, in reference to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. "The way we normally do everything had to change because of that, and being unable to gather together."
A special Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony was held this morning at Culpeper National Cemetery, attended by Acting Deputy Secretary Pamela Powers and other officials. It was not open to the public.
