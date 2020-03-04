Some of the Democratic presidential candidates greeted each other at the end of Tuesday's debate in South Carolina. From left are Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg; former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; and businessman Tom Steyer. Former Vice President Joe Biden also took part in the debate. Steyer suspended his campaign on Saturday. Buttigieg dropped out on Sunday.