U.S. Senator Mark Warner, D-Virginia, is urging the Department of Defense to clarify its employee policies for uniformed, civilian, and contractor personnel to help them better understand their options for paid leave and telework amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, according to a news release Friday from Warner’s office.
“An area of particular concern is how administrative leave, weather and safety leave, sick leave, and annual leave apply under a variety of COVID-19 related scenarios,” he wrote in a letter to Defense Secretary Mark Esper. “These personnel should not face uncertainty or obstacles in their efforts to preserve our individual or collective health.”
According to Warner, there is fragmentation in the current leave policy that creates ambiguity regarding the kind of leave that would apply if employees needed to take time off work in the event that they were symptomatic, exposed but not symptomatic, or if they needed to care for family members who have contracted COVID-19. He also urged the DoD to clarify which employees occupy mission-critical positions, and which are eligible for telework.
“Personnel whose duties and responsibilities do not immediately contribute to a critical national security function would benefit from a clear directive instructing them to work remotely and would make a significant impact for our nation,” Warner said.
He encouraged the Department to create further telework options, as appropriate, for employees currently deemed ineligible for telework in order to protect their safety and health and that of their family members. He also emphasized that any guidance should be consistent and transparent for all eligible personnel stationed across the country and abroad.
Warner has also urged President Trump to immediately issue an executive order directing federal agencies to utilize telework capabilities to the maximum possible extent.
DoD personnel providing critical services during this time is the vast military medical establishment, which is looking at all ways to support Americans, according to a Pentagon briefing Thursday with Army Lt. Gen. (Dr.) Ronald J. Place, director of the Defense Health Agency, and Navy Surgeon General Rear Adm. (Dr.) Bruce L. Gillingham.
The Defense Health Agency has had a crisis action team in place for a while, Place said, looking at patient concerns and patient care, as well as equipment, blood supply monitoring and sharing DOD capabilities.
One example is the mobilization of the hospital naval ships USNS Comfort and USNS Mercy to aid stricken communities.
The Norfolk-based Comfort deployed Thursday to New York, which a reported 4,000 cases of the infectious respiratory illness and 22 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday.
The Mercy will sail from San Diego next week to a port to be determined, Gillingham said. In California, there were 1,039 confirmed case of coronavirus as of Friday and 19 deaths.
Each ship naval ship has a 1,000-bed capacity.
As to be expected, the ships' medical crews are world-class trauma specialists, and that is what they will do when deployed, Gillingham said. People will still have car accidents, and there will still be shootings and other forms of trauma. Those patients will be treated aboard the ships, leaving the local hospitals to concentrate their scarce resources on COVID-19 patients, he explained at the briefing.
