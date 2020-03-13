Reports have increased of harassment and violence against Asian Americans following the outbreak of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, a news release from U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) states.
In a letter to Vice President Mike Pence, who has been tasked by the president to lead the nation's response to the coronavirus, Warner requested that the coronavirus taskforce help prevent race-based attacks by dismissing discriminatory narratives and only distributing accurate information about the virus.
“I encourage you, your coronavirus task force, and members of the administration to share only confirmed and verifiable information about COVID-19 and dispel misinformation or discriminatory rhetoric to help prevent suspicion, panic, and race-based assaults,” Warner's letter states. “Referring to the novel coronavirus as a ‘foreign virus’ that ‘started in China’ spreads xenophobia and racism, which is especially concerning as we experience a rise of domestic terrorism right here at home.”
In the letter, the senator urged the administration to counter the narrative around COVID-19 to ensure that Americans are not made vulnerable to race-based attacks or harassment as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. In the Commonwealth of Virginia, nearly 7 percent or more than 597,000 Virginians, identify as Asian or Pacific Islander.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.