A couple picked up more than a Happy Meal after going through the drive-thru of a Stafford County McDonald's on Monday evening, police said.
Stafford Sheriff's spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said deputies M.A. Pearce and Brandon Boyle were in the parking lot of the McDonald's at 1203 Warrenton Road when they spotted a man who was wanted in connection with Jan. 3 drug offenses.
The deputies stopped a vehicle after it left the drive-thru window and confirmed that one of the occupants was Joshua Keith Ennis, 32, of Bealeton. Ennis was wanted on two counts of possessing illegal drugs with the intent to distribute.
Following the traffic stop, methamphetamine was found on Ennis and in his vehicle, Vicinanzo said. Ammunition and a homemade explosive device were also recovered from the vehicle.
Ennis was additionally charged with a third count of possessing illegal drugs with the intent to distribute, possession of ammunition by a felon and possession of an explosive device.
The passenger in the vehicle, 32-year-old Cheryl Lynn Ennis of Stafford, also had methamphetamine on her, Vicinanzo said. She was charged with possession of illegal drugs and two counts of possessing controlled paraphernalia.
Both suspects were placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
