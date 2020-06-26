GRAVES MILL – Doug Graves still gets nervous when there’s a hard rain in this mountain hamlet on the eastern edge of the Blue Ridge.
A longtime resident of the Madison County village where his grandparents were raised and descended from the family for which the colonial English settlement was named, the retired police officer survived the Great Flood of June 27, 1995 – a cataclysmic day 25 years ago that he thinks about frequently.
It was an extremely wet spring, Graves recalled.
“We had had several months of rain, all the fields were flooded and the mountain slopes were saturated … the next morning, the heavens broke loose,” he said during a recent visit to the places that saw heaviest damage.
“I tried to go out to the main road, but I couldn’t cross the stream. When I got on top of a hill, looked out across the valley, all I saw was water. I’m not exaggerating – I thought it was the end of the world.”
He documented the aftermath of the flood on horseback with his Nikon camera in the days following the catastrophic storm that dumped 32 inches of rain in a 24-hour period, triggering hundreds of mud slides: “It looked as if a bear had clawed the mountains.”
Graves retraced the route during a recent driving tour of Graves Mill, located at the headwaters of the Rapidan, Middle and South rivers. Seemingly untouched by time, the scenic area’s massive watershed extends some 17 miles north up the mountain to Big Meadows in Shenandoah National Park.
“So what occurs up there, everything just goes downhill and water is no exception,” Graves said. “When it comes down elevation wise, it’s rolling.”
The storm didn’t go over the mountain like forecasters predicted, he said. Instead, it stayed on the east side in a very limited geographical area: “It just dumped all this rain down the mountain into Graves Mill.”
Graves remembered “an eerie sound” following the deluge.
“You’ve heard a calm stream, the nice pleasant sound, well the water was louder,” he said.
In a time before cell phones, people in the valley town, including Graves, used CB radios to communicate. Surveying the catastrophic scene, he asked through his CB – “Is anyone out there? – because I didn’t know.”
Neighbor Randall Lillard, who went by Scootie, answered the call.
“I could tell right away something was wrong,” Graves said. “He says, ‘Everything is underwater. All of Graves Mill is under water. It’s gone – my house is gone.’” I said, 'Scootie, you mean the river came up to your house’ – because he’s at the foot of the mountain – and he says, ‘No, the mountains got it.’ I thought maybe he had lost it.”
What made the Great Flood such a unique occurrence was that the force and volume of water actually washed away the mountains, Graves said, creating “alluvial fans” – debris fields that on the Lillard property stretched some 500 yards.
“It just tears through everything in its path. It hit the house twice and moved it 35-feet off its foundation and debris built up to the second-story window, the first floor was covered,” he said. “You cannot believe all the debris – boulders as big as this van that came down.”
Subsequent estimates by researchers and government officials descending on Graves Mill for months after the Great Flood put the speed of the water rushing down the mountains at 35-40 miles per hour. Graves’ house survived, protected, he believes, by a concrete wall that diverted the water. A woman on the other side of the mountain in Syria died when her house was swept away.
“I’m not trying to be overly dramatic here, but unless you experienced it in real time, you just can’t imagine,” he said.
The unprecedented rain event impacted 18 counties statewide including Culpeper, Orange and Greene, washing away bridges and roads, most notably, a portion of U.S. Route 29 at the Greene, Madison line. The Rapidan peaked at 31.5 feet, necessitating helicopter rescues, in what was deemed the highest recorded flooding event east of the Mississippi River.
Sonny Slaughter lost his house, car and most everything else he owned.
“Something like that starts, you just need to get out of the way,” he said at the time.
In Graves Mill, three homes were taken along with two abandoned mercantile stores, a carriage house, the post office and the voting precinct. Vehicles, heavy equipment, outbuildings and farm animals were all taken or submerged in the massive downward flow.
The flood reworked the landscape, shifting future roads farther from the river. People came from near and far to help clean up.
Graves hopes people will remember what NBC 29 dubbed, “A rushing wall of water.” The headline on a 1995 article in the New York Times stated: “Flooding turns town into lunar landscape.”
“That’s what history is about, recalling the past,” he said. “Maybe someday people will start thinking about the people around here and trying to protect them from the river. It’s beautiful and everything, but you haven’t seen it flooded.”
