This weekend, the drive-thru Culpeper Downtown Farmer’s Market will begin offering walk-up times to peruse and purchase homegrown products.
Situated this year in the large parking lot at Culpeper Baptist Church at 318 S. West St., the outdoor market runs 7:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday through Oct. 7. It launched in May strictly as a drive-thru due to the ongoing pandemic.
But now, in an effort to minimize contact points, offer contact-less pick up opportunities, promote safety and accommodate the many supportive customers, on-foot shopping will be permitted 9:15 a.m. to noon, according to market sponsor, Culpeper Renaissance, Inc.
The market will operate as strictly drive-thru from 7:30 to 9 a.m. for high-risk individuals or those preferring to remain in their vehicle.
“Culpeper Renaissance’s goal for the Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market is to provide the safest environment possible for picking up quality agriculture and horticulture products from regional producers and growers that are ensuring the local food chain is operational at this time,” said Culpeper Renaissance, Inc. President Tish Smyth in a statement.
For those walking through, various rules will be in place. Most importantly, people should not enter if they have been sick. Please send only one family member, CRI asks, along with no pets and adhere to social distance.
In addition, one customer per vendor at a time and avoid touching surfaces or products. Use hand sanitizer, if needed, and face masks are highly encouraged. Convenient parking for the Walk-Thru market may be found in the nearby Locust Street parking lot.
Market producers continue to encourage that customers pre-order and pre-pay directly though vendors, if possible. Vendor contact is at culpeperdowntown.com/farmers-market.html.
A Saturday morning Downtown Farmers Market has been a staple in the community since the 1950s, according to CRI.
“Having been a vendor at our community-based market for 18 years and although it will be a different experience we are glad to be able to bring this year’s market to our friends and neighbors,” said CRI Farmers Market Chairperson Monica Briggs of Sunshine Acres Farm. “The vendor committee has been planning to ensure a safe environment with increased sanitation efforts to gather local essential products.”
This season’s market features 18 participating vendors enforcing social distancing in a larger location. In the pandemic environment, this year’s market is offering essentials only like food, agriculture, horticulture, and basic hygiene products.
“While we love and appreciate your support, please don’t linger,” CRI asked. “Please be patient with us as we all navigate this new ‘normal.’ We are in this TOGETHER!”
For information, contact 540/825-4416 and follow Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market on Facebook for the latest offerings and updates.
