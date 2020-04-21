Back in a time for which we are now nostalgic, the birthdays in Beth Gray’s family involved big family get-togethers, with cousins and grandparents coming in from out of town, lots of hugs and food and time together.
But as stay-at-home guidance came in March and concern grew for everyone’s safety during the novel coronavirus pandemic, Beth Gray scrambled to find a new way to celebrate her son Jax’s fifth birthday in April.
“He loves trucks, so I thought I’d reach out to some friends and see if they’d do a drive-by for him,” said Gray, a stay-at-home Culpeper mom. “I’ve been absolutely amazed at the response, and how many people were willing to help with a no-contact birthday parade for my son.”
Two volunteer fire departments—Brandy Station and Reva—offered to send trucks, as did local business owners Brent McNew of Brenco Solutions, LLC; Wayne Harding of XS Telecom; Josh Gray of RG Service Solutions in Rixeyville; and Gloria Harding of Tranquility Day Spa and Salon.
Japreshia Clark, a real-estate agent with Nest Realty who is a friend of the family, suggested Gray reach out to the Culpeper Star-Exponent to share the cheerful event with a broader audience.
It all came together on Saturday afternoon, when a line of vehicles paraded past Jax’s home on Laurel Street in the town of Culpeper, their drivers and crews honking, waving and displaying “Happy Birthday Jax!” signs as they went by.
The surprise delighted Jax and his 8-year-old brother Thomas, who jumped and yelled with joy as the trucks made their festive way past.
“Mom, that was awesome!” Jax later told his mother. “It was the best day ever!”
Jax, who has asthma, is considered high risk were he to develop COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus that has infected more than 2.5 million people worldwide.
“We’re very careful, we don’t take him anywhere, and we have a whole process for decontamination when his dad gets home from work each day,” Gray said.
Jax’s father, who asked not to be named, is an engineer who works long hours these days, Gray said, “to help keep everyone connected during the crisis.”
The biggest concern for Gray has been staying upbeat through all the bad news, and preventing her boys from being afraid.
“We’re Christians, we’re faithful—we pray every night for our family and friends to stay safe,” she said. “It’s hard to let my boys know how serious it is, and yet at the same time reassure them we will get through this, that everything will be OK.”
A big part of her strategy to combat the fear is to keep her children busy, Gray said.
“Every day, we check to see what schoolwork they should do, and my aunt sends us art supplies and we do projects,” she said.
Thomas was a student at Farmington Elementary School and Jax attended Culpeper United Methodist Church’s preschool until Virginia closed all schools several weeks ago.
“Whenever the sun’s out, we get outside, get fresh air,” she said. “They play in the back yard, and we’re getting ready to start our garden.”
The neighborhood where they live has no sidewalks and isn’t conducive to walks, so Gray is especially grateful for their yard, which gives her boys ample room for exercise.
“But it’s hard to explain [that] we can’t do this or that, we can’t see these friends or family, we can’t do things we’ve always done,” she said.
“This is just a different time in our lives,” Gray added. “It’s not easy, but we’ll get through it, and that’s the message I want my boys to get out of it.”
The bright red fire trucks, with friends waving to show their support, were a bright spot during the anxious weeks, she said.
“These great business people and volunteer first responders in our community really deserve a lot of credit,” Gray said, expressing immense gratitude for their willingness to help her family.
“I’ve just been so impressed and touched with how excited they all were to spread some happiness in the middle of all this stress and bad news we’ve all been dealing with,” she said.
