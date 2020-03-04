Virginia will honor all women who have served in the armed forces during the 3rd Annual Virginia Women Veterans Week, March 15-21, with various programs organized by the state Department of Veterans Services.
A Virginia Women Veterans Recognition and Pinning Ceremony will launch the special week at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 16 in the Patrick Henry Building on Capitol Square in Richmond.
More than 107,000 female veterans call Virginia home—the highest percentage of women veterans of any state in America, according to DVS. Virginia Women Veterans Week coincides with Women’s History Month, designated by Congress and the Virginia General Assembly as a time to honor and celebrate the vital role of women in American and Virginia history.
“As a proud woman veteran, I am honored to call Virginia my home,” said Annie Walker, Deputy Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services in a prepared statement. “Virginia truly leads the way in acknowledging and working to address the unique issues that women veterans face as they transition from active duty to civilian life. There is much work still be done, but here in Virginia we are on the right track. Recognizing the contributions of our women veterans with a special week is a great way to build awareness and improve the lives of these women.”
DVS Women Veterans Program Manager Beverly Van Tull said the agency is pleased to partner on the celebration with Virginia Employment Commission and others.
“I would also like to extend an invitation for women veterans to attend the annual Virginia Women Veterans Summit to be held in Richmond on June 17 and 18 this year,” she said. “Together, our Virginia women veterans will continue to lead the way.”
For a list of events, visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.