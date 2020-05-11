The Virginia National Guard could respond to Culpeper County in the near future to assist with COVID-19 testing at a business here.
Culpeper County Emergency Services Director Bill Ooten made the request Friday, on behalf of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, for the National Guard to set up a mobile testing facility at a business with “a significant amount of positive cases” of the novel coronavirus.
“The request has to be done through my office,” he said on Monday. “The health department contacted me, said, there is a problem.”
Ooten said Monday the National Guard has been doing similar testing around the state, primarily at long-term care facilities where most virus outbreaks have been reported. Guard members provide “point prevalence” testing in self-sustaining units in conjunction with local health departments, the local emergency services director said.
There has been no confirmed date as to when the testing might take place at the Culpeper County business, Ooten said. All employees would be tested “to try to get ahead of it,” he said of the highly contagious disease.
Mostly Hispanic employees “working in close quarters” are affected at the business, Ooten confirmed.
Health department officials have said local Spanish speakers are suffering disproportionately from the novel coronavirus, accounting for three-quarters of positive COVID-19 cases in the RRHD which spans Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.
Culpeper County Board Chairman Gary Deal said after Monday morning’s in-person interaction committee meeting that a Zoom meeting was being held Monday afternoon on the topic of local response to the apparent COVID-19 health crisis affecting local Spanish speakers.
“With our numbers the way they are, we are going to need some innovative methods for testing,” Deal said.
NOVANT UVA Culpeper Medical Center coordinated Monday’s Zoom meeting with RRHD and county officials, including Ooten and the board chairman. The Star-Exponent was not granted access.
Virginia Army National Guard spokesman Mr. A.A. “Cotton” Puryear said in an email Monday they were not authorized to disclose timeline, process or location of the mobile testing site. The local health department has to confirm that information, he said.
The RRHD did not immediately respond to a request for details about local COVID-19 response.
Culpeper Medical Center President Donna Staton said in an email late Monday the community stakeholder group that met Monday has a follow-up call Tuesday “to discuss a coordinated in response to align with Saturday’s food drive outreach event.”
Testing for the novel coronavirus will be offered in an outside location across from the weekend’s Empowering Culpeper food distribution at the Sports Complex, according to Deal.
“We are still very much in the preliminary planning phase and should have more information to share after tomorrow’s call,” Staton said.
The Virginia Dept. of Health and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management set the priorities of work for the National Guard, Puryear said.
After localities make their requests, VDH and VDEM make sure everything is synchronized at the state level and tell the National Guard when and where to go,” he stated. “Virginia National Guard Soldiers and Airmen conducting the testing come from units all over the state.”
On Monday, the Virginia National Guard issued a new release explaining the efforts of soldiers and airmen to help increase COVID-19 testing capacity in nursing homes with point prevalence sampling teams.
Led by the Richmond-based 34th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High-Yield Explosives Enhanced Response Force Package, the “strike teams” are being deployed to long-term care facilities identified by the state as needing testing support, the release stated.
Each strike team is comprised of four teams, each with three people, who receive rigorous medical training on proper sample taking, sample handling and sanitation.
“On that back end of the strike team, we have soldiers and airmen providing decontamination, to make sure we’re not bringing COVID out of the facility and potentially contaminating ourselves or the next facility,” said Maj. Andrew J. Czaplicki, the 34th CERFP’s deputy commander, in a statement.
Strike team members receive a very rigorous swab sample training provided by the Virginia Department of Health. They are then able to practice on each other using expired test kits from other events, the release stated.
The capability provided by the Virginia National Guard strike teams has significantly boosted critical COVID-19 testing across Virginia. The teams have so far collected 5,398 samples from more than a dozen facilities across the state.
“There’s a definite need for us,” Czaplicki said. “There’s a capacity level we’re trying to get to throughout the state, and there are some localities that need help. We’re here to offer that help, and be the good neighbor.”
The mission reminds members of the Guard why they volunteered to serve.
“Every point prevalence sampling we do can save lives,” he added. “It provides hospital administrators and facility administrators with needed data to identify those who need additional medical support and those who need to be further isolated and quarantined so we can continue to get through this together.”
