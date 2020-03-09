Possession of small amounts of marijuana is on its way to being decriminalized in Virginia.
The House of Delegates on Sunday voted 57-33 to eliminate jail time for simple possession of the plant or products derived from it, including hash and oil concentrates.
The bill sets a $25 civil fine for possession of up to one ounce of cannabis.
Voting for the bill, now on its way to Gov. Ralph Northam’s desk, were local Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, and Del. Michael Webert, R-Marshall.
The Virginia State Senate passed a similar measure on Sunday by a vote of 27-12. Voting against it were local state Sens. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, and Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania. Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Fauquier, voted to decriminalize marijuana.
Currently, possession of a half-ounce or less is punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine. Possession of hash and other concentrates is punished as a felony.
If Northam agrees to the legislation, the decriminalization will go into effect July 1, making Virginia the 27th state to either decriminalize it or legalize it altogether.
“This long overdue victory comes after years of sustained effort by Virginia (National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws) and its members. A supermajority of Virginians have for many years opposed the continued criminalization of personal possession, and the legislature has finally taken action to turn public opinion into public policy,” said NORML Development Director Jenn Michelle Pedini, also the executive director of Virginia NORML.
