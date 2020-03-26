To support restaurants across the state that have been forced to close dining rooms due to the coronavirus, Virginia Tourism Corporation and Virginia Restaurant, Lodging, and Travel Association have announced Virginia is for Restaurant Lovers Takeout Week taking place March 30 to April 5.
All Virginians who are able are encouraged to participate in the takeout challenge by ordering takeout, delivery, or curbside pickup from area restaurants.
Challenge sponsors are partnering with destinations across the state to help encourage the support of local restaurants, according to a news release. Participating partners and consumers should use #VirginiaEatsLocal on social media.
Virginia Tourism will also sell limited edition “Virginia is for Restaurant Lovers” t-shirts for $23.95 at thevastore.com/product.cfm?uid=2419902 with a portion of proceeds benefiting local relief efforts for food service workers in crisis.
“Virginia’s restaurant industry has been hit especially hard during this time,” said Eric Terry, President of Virginia Restaurant, Lodging, and Travel Association in a statement. “Restaurants are so vital to our economy and we encourage those who can afford to do so, to continue to help out these establishments that have helped to put Virginia on the map.”
“Virginia has some of the finest restaurants anywhere in America,” said Rita McClenny, President and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation. “We hope that by participating in Virginia is for Restaurant Lovers Takeout Week, Virginians will be reminded about the fantastic food options right in our backyard and how important they are to localities and their citizens especially during this time.”
For information, see virginiaisforrestaurantlovers.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.