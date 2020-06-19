Jobless Virginians receiving an extra $600 weekly in pandemic relief from the federal government are finding little incentive to resume work at jobs paying less than what they're making on unemployment.
The Virginia Employment Commission announced Friday that more than 12,000 such cases involving unemployment benefits claimants refusing to return to work are pending administrative review.
Some 400,000 job vacancies are currently posted on the Virginia Workforce Connection website, the state agency said.
Since March 15, VEC has received 849,486 initial claims for unemployment benefits, approved payments to 75 percent of claimants and paid more than $4.2 billion to people who have lost wages during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.
For the filing week ending June 13, the figure for seasonally unadjusted initial unemployment claims in Virginia was 27,186 – a decrease of 2,045 claimants from the previous week. For the most recent filing week, continued weeks claimed totaled 386,893, down 9,163 from the previous week but 367,430 higher than the 19,463 continued claims from the comparable week last year, according to VEC.
As employers have resumed operations to varying degrees amid the phase two state reopening, many have attempted to recall furloughed or laid-off employees.
Claims of those refusing to return to work will be paused pending an administrative review, the employment commission stated.
Certain circumstances, such as health, childcare or other caregiver responsibilities may warrant continued payments of unemployment benefits to claimants declining work, according to VEC.
Employees who are called back to work by their employer generally must go back to work, according to the release. An employer is not required to maintain an open position for an employee who refuses to return to work or who voluntarily quit. A person who receives overpayment of benefits will be required to pay it back.
More than 79,000 cases total are pending administrative review, VEC said on Friday. Many of these cases involve circumstances where an applicant reported being out of work for a reason other than layoff or furlough, or an employer disputed an applicant’s reason for being out of work.
