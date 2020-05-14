Virginia courts can begin hearing non-emergency matters in-person starting Monday—provided it is deemed safe to do so—as case backlogs grow rapidly.
The Virginia Supreme Court gave the go-ahead in an order earlier this month, but noted that hearings conducted by video conferencing or telephone are still the preferred means and courts are encouraged to increase the use of such technology. Jury trials are still barred.
For in-person hearings, all courts must "comply with the guidance for transitioning from emergency to routine operations provided by the Office of the Executive Secretary in order to minimize the risk of the spread of COVID-19 from in-person court proceedings.
"Whether criminal or civil, whether the case is one that is handled in person or by video or telephone, it is not necessary for a party to obtain the agreement of any other party to bring a pre-trial motion before the court or set a non-jury trial," ordered the court on May 12. "The parties are not relieved of notice requirements or other duties under pre-trial orders and compliance with applicable rules and statute."
In a May 6 order, the justices noted that "COVID-19 has presented significant challenges around the world and has proven deadly. The Judiciary of Virginia has remained open, albeit with modifications. The balance between public safety and maintaining current dockets has been particularly challenging."
The high court reported that last year in Virginia there were 2.8 million case filings and 3.4 million hearings processed by general district courts; the juvenile and domestic relations courts processed 466,583 new case filings and held 1,084,832 hearings; and the circuit courts processed 483,761 new cases and held 1,131,451 hearings, excluding Fairfax and Alexandria.
From March 16, 2020, through May 1, 2020, the General District, J&DR and Circuit Courts have postponed approximately 413,000, 125,000 and 135,000 cases, respectively, to a future date, according the Supreme Court.
"Every week, with the dockets limited only to emergency cases, adds approximately 60,000, 18,000 and 19,000 more cases to this growing backlog in the General District, Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Courts and Circuit Courts, respectively," according to the May 6 order.
Yet, wrote the justices, the court's Office of the Executive Secretary has found there has been "a significant shortage of deputy clerks for many years. The district courts are currently 275 positions short of the staffing needs to handle normal dockets. The 2020 General Assembly initially passed a budget that would have begun to address this staffing shortage by funding an additional 120 positions over the upcoming biennium.
"Unfortunately, due to the anticipated economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the state budget, the governor recommended budget amendments that froze all new spending which were adopted and passed by the General Assembly during the recent veto session. This resulted in these new positions being put on hold indefinitely," wrote the court.
The general district and juvenile and domestic relations courts will need to handle cases that have been continued as well as new cases coming into the court system.
"For the courts that were already understaffed, it will be a serious challenge to reduce this backlog while doing their best to keep current cases from adding to the delay," noted the court.
