The number of Virginians with COVID-19 has gone up dramatically in the last few days and stands at 30 confirmed or presumptive positive cases, according to the Virginia Department of Health's website.
Ten of the patients have been hospitalized, including a Spotsylvania County man in his 50s who was diagnosed at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. His case is the only confirmed case in the Fredericksburg region, and officials with the Rappahannock Area Health District have not provided any information about his comings and goings, work or travel or even a general description of the area of the county in which he lives.
According to VDH figures, which are updated at noon each day, James City County has the most confirmed cases with seven, followed by Fairfax County with six, Arlington County with five and Loudoun County with three.
Virginia Beach and Prince William County have two each, followed by one each in Spotsylvania, Prince Edward County, Hanover County, Harrisonburg and Alexandria.
The Virginia Department of Health has a public information line at 877-ASK-VDH3 for questions about the novel coronavirus situation.
