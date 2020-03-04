Chickens seized, man arrested in cockfighting investigation
MANASSAS—Authorities have arrested a Northern Virginia man and seized more than 60 chickens as part of an investigation into an alleged cockfighting operation.
Prince William County Police announced Wednesday that Arwin Pingol, 35, of Manassas has been charged with 38 felony counts of animal fighting.
Police say they carried out a search warrant after receiving a tip and found 63 chickens and two dogs at Pingol's home on Ellsworth Road.
Police say the chickens were being prepared for fights and that cockfighting paraphernalia was also found on the property.
They do not believe any cockfighting occurred on the property.
The dogs were not involved in fighting but were seized because police say they were receiving inadequate care.
Pingol faces an April 15 court date.
Virginia shipbuilder faces $162K in fines over worker death
NEWPORT NEWS—A Virginia shipbuilding company could be fined nearly $162,000 over the death of a supervisor who fell while working aboard a vessel, according to online records from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
The federal agency has cited Newport News Shipbuilding, owned by Huntington Ingalls Industries, for three violations, including two listed as “serious,” during its investigation into the death of Tim Ewing, news outlets reported Tuesday.
The 58-year-old supervisor was working inside a tank on the USS George Washington aircraft carrier when he fell to his death in August 2019, company President Jennifer Boykin said in a statement at the time.
An OSHA inspection detail report describes the penalties as pending. The agency noted that the violations may be subject to change. It's unclear when a final report will be available.
