Virginia Beach: Full file on mass shooting won't be released
VIRGINIA BEACH —The Virginia Beach Police Department says it will not release its complete investigative file into last year’s mass shooting when it's finished. The city said it will instead release a summary of its findings.
The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday that city officials will likely complete their final investigative report this fall. Last year's shooting by a city employee killed 12 people and critically injured four others.
Police Chief Jim Cervera recently said the full investigative report would be confidential. City spokeswoman Julie Hill added Monday that the police department planned to release information later this year but not the entire file.
Some of the victims' families say the entire file should be released.
Investigators say they still do not know why DeWayne Craddock opened fire in a city building. An investigation by security risk management firm Hillard Heintze found that Craddock felt that he had been treated unfairly and deserved a salary increase,
Virginia avoids menhaden ban
RICHMOND—The state of Virginia will avoid a federal fishing moratorium on a species of fish that's used to make fish-oil pills and other products that are rich with omega-3 fatty acids.
Such a ban would have impacted the company Omega Protein. It employs more than 200 fishermen and factory workers on the western shore of the Chesapeake Bay.
The moratorium will be avoided because the Virginia Marine Resources Commission voted Tuesday to incorporate catch limits in the bay for a fish called Atlantic menhaden.
The harvest cap was originally set by the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission. But Omega Protein had exceeded the limit last year by 30 percent.
The U.S. Commerce Department had threatened issue a moratorium unless Virginia lawmakers brought the state into compliance with the interstate commission's harvest cap.
The Virginia Marine Resources Commission said in statement that its vote allows the state to avoid a “disastrous industry shutdown.”
Virginia waives witness signature for some absentee voters
RICHMOND—Some Virginians submitting absentee ballots in the June primary will not be required to have a witness sign the envelope, the state's attorney general announced Tuesday.
Officials will accept absentee ballots without a witness signature “for voters who believe they may not safely have a witness present while completing their ballot," the Office of the Attorney General said in a statement, citing the order submitted to a federal court.
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said the agreement would protect voting rights and public health amid the coronavirus pandemic by not forcing voters to break social distancing orders to seek out a witness.
State law mandates voters who send an absentee ballot through the mail open the envelope in front of another person and ask the witness to sign it before the ballot is returned. But the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Lynchburg arguing the law could make those who live alone put themselves at risk in order to vote, The Roanoke Times reported.
The agreement will only be in effect for the June 23 election, according to officials. The order is pending final approval in court.
