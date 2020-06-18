Injunction extended against removing Lee statue in Richmond
RICHMOND—A judge on Thursday indefinitely extended an injunction preventing the Virginia governor from removing a historic statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee from a famed avenue in the former capital of the Confederacy.
Richmond Circuit Court Judge Bradley Cavedo made the decision after hearing from attorneys for the state and for the plaintiff in a lawsuit against Gov. Ralph Northam. Earlier this month, Cavedo had issued a 10-day injunction barring Northam from removing the bronze equestrian statue of the Confederate hero from Monument Avenue.
Cavedo granted a motion from the state to dismiss the case, agreeing that the original lawsuit had issues of legal standing, but he also gave the plaintiff, William C. Gregory, another 21 days to file a new complaint. Gregory is described in the lawsuit as a descendant of signatories to an 1890 deed that transferred the statue to the state more than a century ago.
Northam, a Democrat, recently ordered the statue’s removal, citing the pain gripping the nation over the videotaped killing of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis who pleaded for air as a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck.
Norfolk to discuss renaming 3 schools with Confederate ties
NORFOLK—A Virginia school board will consider renaming three public schools named after men who fought for the Confederacy, according to officials.
The Norfolk School Board was set to reevaluate the names of Maury High School, William H. Ruffner Academy and W. H. Taylor Elementary, board chairwoman Noelle Gabriel announced during the board’s meeting on Wednesday.
The school board planned to discuss the names during a session next month, WVEC-TV reported.
Gabriel said the names should be changed out of respect for black students who attend the schools. Black students make up more than half of the population at Maury, 95 percent of student body at Ruffner and just under a third of the population at Taylor, according to The Virginian-Pilot.
Norfolk was found to have more schools named for Confederates than any locality in the state, the newspaper said.
Police officers put on leave after shooting
PRINCE GEORGE —Several Prince George Police officers have been placed on administrative leave after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon.
At around 4:50 p.m. on June 17, members of the Prince George County Police Department attempted to arrest a man near Lowe’s, in the 2000 block of Waterside Road, for outstanding warrants in Petersburg. The man was also the subject of an ongoing investigation involving guns, drugs and a prior high speed police pursuit, Prince George Police said in a statement.
During the attempted arrest, several officers fired their weapons at the suspect. According to the statement, it was determined initially that five shots were fired by police, with the suspect sustaining a single gunshot wound.
The suspect was given first aid and transported to Southside Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say that a handgun was recovered from the suspect’s vehicle.
Members of the Virginia State Police are conducting an investigation into the shooting at the request of the Prince George County Police.
The involved officers reportedly did not sustain any injuries.
