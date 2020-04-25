Members of the Commemorative Air Force‘s Capital Wing, based in Culpeper, are offering a unique donation program for residents of the mid-Atlantic states.
Called “BarterDon,” it’s a way for aviation-minded individuals to support these flying history buffs and for the Capital Wing to give back to its communities.
With airshows cancelled across the nation due to the coronavirus pandemic, the all-volunteer wing is receiving no revenue. Normally, its historic aircraft would be appearing and flying at “warbird” shows.
“Capital Wing members have volunteered their time and services in a variety of areas in return for a donation,” Bill Murray, the wing’s executive officer, said in a statement. “Our members have extraordinary talents, in addition to being pilots, crew chiefs and mechanics.”
Wing members are offering to tune pianos, repair bicycles, tackle cybersecurity issues and provide accounting advice, among other services.
“Once the coronavirus pandemic is behind us, we’ll be appearing at airshows,” Murray said. “But COVID-19 hasn’t stopped some of our members from giving back, in the air.”
Last week, Capital Wing member Lee Fox organized a five-plane flyover of Fredericksburg-area hospitals to honor front-line workers battling the viral scourge.
In synchronized formation, pilots took off from Stafford Regional Airport and flew vintage Stearman PT-17 biplanes over the region’s three major health-care centers—Stafford Hospital, Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center in Spotsylvania County.
Flying under the call sign “COVID Flight,” the World War II-era aircraft landed at Spotsylvania’s Shannon Airport.
Pilot Lee Fox, a Spotsylvania resident, said the team took to the skies to show support and boost morale for all regional medical professionals and first responders serving amid the coronavirus pandemic, The Free Lance-Star reported.
“They’re the ones taking the bullets; they’re on the front lines,” said Fox, who participates in the annual Culpeper Air Fest and bases his Stearman at Shannon Airport. “We’re in our homes, isolated, and these guys have to go to work putting in long hours, and they’re exhausted. Anything we can do to let them know we appreciate them, we’re there.”
Stearmans, a modern favorite of aerobatic pilots and airshow attendees, were widely used by the U.S. military when it trained pilots for duty in World War II.
“Anyone who flew an airplane in World War II had some Stearman time,” Lee said.
For a list of BarterDon items and donation instructions, email CapitalWingCAF@gmail.com.
The effort’s name was coined because Capitol Wing members barter their services in return for a donation.
The nonprofit Capital Wing, formerly called the National Capital Squadron, was begun about 25 years ago in the Washington metropolitan area.
The wing’s members and airshow visitors come mostly from Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C., spokesman Pete Ballard said Saturday. Housing their aircraft at Culpeper Regional Airport, its pilots and crews attend airshows from New York to Florida.
The Commemorative Air Force was begun more than six decades ago in south Texas when a few World War II pilots there bought, restored and started flying a P-51 Mustang fighter.
Today, the CAF has a complete collection of combat aircraft flown by all U.S. military services. It owns a fleet of 165 airplanes distributed throughout the country to 76 CAF units, including the Capital Wing, that operate and care for them.
