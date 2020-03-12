A ceremony honoring veterans of the Vietnam War, originally scheduled for March 27 at Culpeper National Cemetery, has been indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The event was to coincide with March 29, National Vietnam War Veterans Day, an annual time to recognize, honor and thank the men and women who served in the U.S. Armed Forces from Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, according to a news release from Culpeper National Cemetery administration.
Of the approximately 9 million Vietnam veterans, 2.7 million were stationed in Vietnam, including 7,484 women. The war was costly—58,220 service members came back home in flag-draped caskets, 304,000 were wounded, 75,000 severely disabled, and 23,214 were 100 percent disabled, according to the release. In addition, 766 were POWs (114 of whom died in captivity) and 1,597 are still unaccounted for or missing in action.
Many of those who returned from the war came home with deep, invisible and often permanent wounds from the scars of battle and exposure to the toxic defoliant, Agent Orange. As a result, the casualty count tragically continue to increase with more than 340 Vietnam veterans lost every day, many from war-related causes, the release stated.
Unlike the veterans of previous wars who were welcomed home with great fanfare, Vietnam veterans received no formal welcome or recognition for their service. Because of the bitter controversy surrounding the war, soldiers were often shamed, disgraced and harassed by anti-war protestors and others. Decades later, Vietnam veterans have finally gained the admiration, respect and support of millions of Americans who treat them with the dignity they earned, and deserve.
To date, more than 11,000 organizations have partnered with the Vietnam War Commemoration Committee on more than 15,000 ceremonies nationwide. Culpeper National Cemetery is one of those partners.
“Our mission is to connect with every Vietnam Era Veteran around Virginia to honor and provide them with a sincere welcome home that they did not receive over 50 years ago,” said Culpeper National Cemetery Director Matthew Priest.
Information on rescheduling the local commemoration will be forthcoming once the COVID-19 situation resolves, according to a news release on Thursday from Culpeper National Cemetery.
