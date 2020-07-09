Victorious Overcomers Ministries finds a different way to fight injustice

Victorious Overcomers Ministries led a group of different cultures and denominations in a prayer walk around the Stafford County Courthouse on June 27.
“Holy Spirit you are welcome here. Come flood this place and fill the atmosphere. Your glory God is what our hearts long for to be overcome by your presence Lord,” sang Rochelle Jones, as she led the group in worship before the prayer walk. Jones, who is the wife of Pastor Brian Jones, leads VOM’s women’s ministry, Heeled.
VOM organized a prayer walk in response to the injustice and unrest in America. “We are not here in protest of the authorities. We are here in protest of hell and everything the enemy is trying to do,” Brian Jones said.
As the prayer walk began, the crowd sang, “Waymaker, miracle worker, promise keeper, light in the darkness, my God, that is who you are.” They walked from the courthouse parking lot to the front of the courthouse steps and began to pray.
“God as we stand on these steps, God as we stand here this morning, we pray for our judicial system right now in the name of Jesus. Let them realize that it was you who placed them here, God. That it was you that put them in these positions, God, and that it is you that will seek and do the things that need to be done,” the Rev. Isaac Samuels of United Faith Chrisitan Ministries prayed.
After the prayer, the crowd resumed walking. From the courthouse, they walked down to the police station and began to pray again for the Stafford County Police. Brian Jones lead the group to shout, “Glory! Hallelujah!” three times before leading the group back to the courthouse building.
There where the prayer walk began, Pastor Jones again instructed the group to shout, “Glory! Hallelujah!” three times.
“I believe we have walls of systemic racism, walls of police brutality, walls of things happening that are separating us from what God has for us. As we walk, as we pray, as we shout, it’s not going to take anything with our hands, it’s not going to take any guns, not going to take any knives. Just being obedient in shouting the walls shall come down flat,” Jones said.
The prayer walk ended with words from Andie Cork Sr., pastor of Mount Peniel Church of God in Christ in Fredericksburg. Cork has partnered with Brittany Henry Ministries to lead a prayer walk every Wednesday morning from the Fredericksburg Docks past the city courthouse. Together, they helped inspire the model used to organize the prayer walk led by VOM in Stafford.
“The church has always had the proper response to anything that goes on in this world,” Cork said. “God has always had the proper response to anything that goes on in this world, but we say Lord what do you want us to do.
“But God has always told us what to do. ‘If my people who are called by my name…’ It’s right there.”
