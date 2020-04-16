A 20-year-old Locust Grove man jogging on a road in northeastern Orange County suffered minor injuries Wednesday afternoon after he was struck by a vehicle that then left the scene.
Virginia State Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the vehicle that struck the pedestrian at 4 p.m. on April 15 on Route 603 (Indiantown Road) near Route 601 (Flat Run Road) near the Lake of the Woods community in Locust Grove.
Trooper F. Stanley is investigating the hit-and-run crash involving the man who was jogging in the westbound lane of Route 603 when he was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle, according to a news release from VSP Spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.
The pedestrian was transported to a Spotsylvania emergency room for treatment of minor injuries. The hit-and-run suspect vehicle did not stop at the scene. The passenger side of the car may have some visible damage.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Stanley at 540/829-7415 or area15@vsp.virginia.gov.
