A cool spring and abundant rainfall has resulted in an overdue bumper crop of hay in the fields of Piedmont Virginia, including Culpeper County.
As the first cutting is being harvested, area farmers are using local roads and primary highways to move between properties on slow-moving tractors, often pulling hay balers, mowing attachments or other equipment, according to a VDOT news release on Thursday.
This situation presents motorists with unusual and perhaps unfamiliar hazards. Most of the equipment is moving at a slow speed, so drivers may run up on the equipment more quickly than vehicles traveling at or near the speed limit. It is easier, however, to misjudge distance and closing speed when approaching slow-moving vehicles such as tractors.
Since farm equipment is designed for the most efficient use in fields or other off-road uses, some machinery is wider than a standard lane. Other pieces of equipment have protruding arms, wheels and blades.
In some areas, road signs warn of agricultural equipment on the roads or that equipment may cross roads at certain places. But heavy agricultural uses across the region mean drivers may encounter farm equipment on almost any road, including major highways such as U.S. 29, 33 and 522.
Motorists should watch for equipment displaying flashing amber lights and the red reflective triangle displayed on the back of slow-moving vehicles, VDOT advised.
The Virginia Department of Transportation is working with local Farm Bureaus and other agricultural groups to raise public awareness of the farm equipment moving on state roadways.
Orange County Farm Bureau President Andy Hutchison said farmers are always aware of the effect their slow-moving equipment has on other road users.
He said farmers don’t want their equipment to be an obstacle, but it is not always safe for them to immediately move to the right to let other vehicles pass.
“Please don’t pass us on double yellow lines. We will pull over to let cars and trucks pass at every available opportunity," Hutchison said.
In 2018, hay farmers in the Culpeper region realized deep losses as the area experienced twice the amount of normal rainfall.
