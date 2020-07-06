The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 66,102 — an increase of 2,367 from the 63,735 reported this past Thursday before the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
The 66,102 cases consist of 63,339 confirmed cases and 2,763 probable cases. There are 1,853 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,747 confirmed and 106 probable. That’s an increase of 37 from the 1,816 reported Thursday.
There were 1,493 positive cases in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District as of Monday - compared to 1,434 a week ago, according to VDH.
Culpeper has 823 cases and 11 deaths, Fauquier 446 cases and seven deaths, Madison 45 cases and one death, Orange 153 cases and three deaths and in Rappahannock County there have been 26 confirmed COVID-19 cases and no deaths.
Of the 22 local deaths, the most (seven people) were in their 70s.
Six local people in their 80s have died from COVID-19, four people in their 60s, two in their 50s, two people in their 40s and one person in their 30s, according to VDH data for the Rappahanock-Rapidan Health District.
Six of the local deaths were Black people, five Latinos and nine white people, according to VDH. Ethnicity for two of the local cases was not reported.
Twelve of the Culpeper area deaths were males and nine females with sex not reported in one of the local, fatal COVID-19 cases.
VDH reports eight outbreaks in the Culpeper area health district - three in long-term care facilities, four in congregate settings (potential workplaces) and one in a healthcare setting.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 6.1 percent as of July 2, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 22.2 percent on April 19.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.