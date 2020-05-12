U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine have joined 44 other senators to introduce legislation to ensure K-12 students’ homes have adequate internet connectivity and devices during the coronavirus pandemic. It is sponsored by all Senate Democrats and Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent.
The Emergency Educational Connections Act is the Senate companion to the House’s recently introduced Emergency Educational Connections Act of 2020. It makes one change, increasing the appropriation from $2 billion to $4 billion, the former a sum identified when education groups believed the COVID-19 crisis would last only through the 2019-20 academic year, the Virginia senators’ offices said. The need has grown as it has become clear the pandemic could last far longer, they said.
“Students and teachers all over the commonwealth are doing their best to adapt to this new normal, but it’s up to Congress to provide schools with the funding they need to make sure every child is able to successfully participate in virtual learning,” Warner said in a statement.
“Congress must step up to ensure no student, particularly those in low-income households, is left behind as schools transition to online learning,” Kaine said. “This legislation will support both schools and students with the resources they need to stay connected and focus on their education during this time.”
Twelve million students experience the “homework gap” afflicting families without internet access at home, who can’t complete their homework and keep up with lessons.
The gap affects students in both rural and urban areas, but proportionately affects lower-income students and students of color, researchers say. Students without home internet access consistently score lower in reading, math and science, the senators’ offices said.
The nation’s public health emergency has worsened that inequity. Most schools have suspended in-person classes and transition to remote learning over the internet to protect the health of students, faculty, and staff.
The Emergency Educational Connections Act would provide elementary and secondary schools and libraries with internet service and WiFi hotspots, modems, routers and internet-enabled devices for students, staff and patrons; let schools and libraries use the equipment after the emergency ends; and ensure schools and libraries prioritize support for those most in need, heeding guidelines of the Federal Communications Commission’s E-Rate program.
The bill is supported by dozens of groups, including the School Superintendents Association, American Library Association, National Association of Counties, National Association of School Psychologists, National Catholic Educational Association, National Center for Families Learning, National Education Association, National Rural Education Advocacy Consortium, and National School Boards Association.
