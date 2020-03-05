RICHMOND—Virginia would raise the state gasoline tax by 10 cents a gallon over two years as part of a tentative agreement by negotiators for the House of Delegates and Senate on a sweeping transportation funding package that includes regional gas taxes to pay for projects outside of major urban areas that already have a way to pay for their priorities.
The compromise, offered by House Speaker Eileen Filler–Corn, D-Fairfax, also would maintain Virginia’s requirement for annual vehicle safety inspections, but reduce the annual vehicle registration fee by $10 and eliminate a $5 “walk-in” fee for people who go to Department of Motor Vehicle offices instead of transacting business online or by phone.
“I felt strongly from the beginning that we ought to, and should and could, show savings for Virginians,” Filler-Corn said after the conference committee blessed the deal on Thursday morning.
The compromise would “meet in the middle” of competing proposals by the House and Senate on state and regional gas taxes, restoration of money for critical Northern Virginia projects that was lost in a 2018 deal to send $154 million a year to the Washington Metro transit system, and tighten enforcement of highway safety requirements. It also would adopt the Senate’s position on allocating additional money to transit and rail projects.
The agreement does not include highway safety measures Gov. Ralph Northam proposed, but a separate conference committee is discussing those proposals, including one to let law enforcement pull drivers over solely for failing to wear seat belts and to expand the requirement to passengers.
Northam had proposed to increase the state gas tax by 12 cents a gallon over three years and then tie the tax to the Consumer Price Index to reverse the decline of revenues that had been linked to the wholesale price of fuel, which has fallen along with gasoline consumption since the state adopted a major transportation funding package in 2013.
The House adopted the governor’s proposal, but the Senate cut the third year so in its plan the state tax would have gone up by a total of 8 cents over two years. The Senate also proposed to extend a regional gas tax of 7.6 cents a gallon—already in place in Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads, and along Interstate 81 in western Virginia—to pay solely for transportation projects in rural localities and small urban areas.
The compromise, subject to final approval by the conference committee and ratification by the full assembly, would raise the state gas tax by 5 cents a gallon each year for two years and extend the regional tax to the rest of Virginia. The plan is expected to raise more than $370 million a year in state taxes and $96.5 million in regional taxes by 2024.
Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, a longtime gasoline dealer and service station owner, predicted that Virginia motorists would see little effect at the pump because retail gas prices depend more on the stock market, the season, and big oil producing nations such as Saudi Arabia.
“It’s not like any other market,” Saslaw said during the initial conference committee meeting on Wednesday morning.
Del. Vivian Watts, D-Fairfax, a former state transportation secretary, said the regional tax would move decision-making over transportation projects to the areas that collect the revenues. “Too much is controlled out of Richmond,” Watts said.”Localities with some funding are in a much better position to know...how to use the revenue.”
The assembly already has approved legislation, proposed by House Transportation Chairwoman Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, to create the Central Virginia Transportation Authority and impose both the regional gas tax and a 0.7% sales tax to raise money for transportation projects in Richmond and eight surrounding localities. House Bill 1541, on its way to Northam’s desk, is expected to raise about $168 million a year for the region.
The compromise also would restore $50 million a year to the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority to partially compensate for the loss of money for local transportation projects to help repair the deteriorated Metro system. The money would come from increases in the grantor’s tax on deeds and the lodging tax in Northern Virginia, and a $20 million annual contribution from the state transportation fund.
Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, said the Northern Virginia plan would help the rest of the state by reducing competition for limited state transportation dollars distributed through the Smart Scale rating system.
“This would actually have some benefit to the rest of the state,” Barker said.
Northam’s original proposal included tradeoffs for consumers by cutting the vehicle registration fee in half and eliminating the safety inspection requirement. The Senate rejected both proposals, but the House version would have required safety inspections every other year and reduced the $40 registration fee for most vehicles by $20 a year.
Under the compromise, Saslaw said, “We’re not changing inspections but we’re saying we’re going to give a little back on your registration.”
Filler-Corn had insisted on a reduction in the registration fee, as well as other provisions to eliminate the “walk in” fee for visiting DMV and prevent police from ticketing people with a failed inspection sticker for driving with defective equipment during the 15-day grace period to make necessary repairs.
“I think it’s important to show savings of some kind,” she told the committee.
The new speaker carried the governor’s omnibus transportation package as House Bill 1414, while Saslaw sponsored it as Senate Bill 890. The package also would make major funding commitments to passenger rail and public transit, while allowing the sale of $2 billion in bonds for improvements to I-81 adopted last year and a blockbuster $3.7 billion passenger rail package that Northam announced in December.
“This is a big, historic bill,” Filler–Corn said in an interview.
