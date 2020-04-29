Covid-19 cases at poultry plants raise concerns
MACHIPONGO—Coronavirus cases among workers at poultry plants on Virginia’s Eastern Shore have become an increasing concern for local health officials.
Local hospital officials say there are nearly 100 COVID-19 cases of Tyson Foods employees or people who came in contact with them. The Perdue Farms plant has about 80 such cases. There are concerns that the cases could overwhelm Riverside Shore Memorial, the local hospital, which has 52 beds.
Virginia Gov. Ralph North-am said officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have begun assessing the virus’ impact on the Eastern Shore plants.
Navy hospital ship to return to Norfolk
NORFOLK—The Navy hospital ship sent to relieve stressed New York City hospitals as coronavirus cases surged is set to return to its homeport in Virginia, the U.S. Navy said. The USNS Comfort will set sail for Norfolk on Thursday.
