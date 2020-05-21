RICHMOND—The State Board for Community Colleges voted unanimously Thursday morning to hold steady on in-state tuition and mandatory fees for this fall’s semester.
The board’s decision set tuition at $154 per credit hour, keeping community college tuition and mandatory fees at about a third of the comparable costs of attending one of Virginia’s public, four-year universities, the Virginia Community College System said.
The vote marks the second year in a row that the board voted to hold tuition and fees steady for the coming fall.
At Germanna Community College in Culpeper County and the Fredericksburg area, tuition remains $155 per credit hour for in-state and military students. Germanna fees cost an additional $8.75 per credit hour.
“We are doing everything we can to be an affordable, accessible resource for Virginians. Some people find themselves unexpectedly out of work. Others are looking for safer, convenient options to pursue their college aspirations. We want to be there for them,” Glenn DuBois, chancellor of Virginia’s Community Colleges, said in a statement. “We’re asking the board to hold the line on tuition and fees for the fall. We’d like to maintain that rate beyond the fall, if the state funding exists to help us do that responsibly.”
The board also held tuition steady for out-of-state students, at $354.10 per credit hour.
For the second year in a row, the board did not change the tuition differential rates charged at eight of Virginia’s 23 community colleges—Germanna, John Tyler, Northern Virginia, Piedmont Virginia, Reynolds, Tidewater, Thomas Nelson, and Virginia Western. Tuition differential rates allow colleges to address unique institutional priorities, VCCS said.
