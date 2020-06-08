UVA to spend nearly $400K on PPE ahead of fall opening
CHARLOTTESVILLE—The University of Virginia says it will spend nearly $400,000 on protective equipment in hopes of safely reopening this coming fall.
The Daily Progress reported Friday that the school in Charlottesville has ordered 25,000 “welcome-back kits” from a business called Bright Ideas LLC.
The woman and minority-owned business will get $288,000 for protective equipment and $89,700 for face masks. The company is based in Troy. Another firm, Supply Room Companies of Ashland, will receive $20,240 for 19,040 face masks.
The Cavalier Daily reported that the kits will include two cloth face masks, two containers of hand sanitizer and a tool that can pull on door handles and activate keypads.
UVA has also updated its policy book to require faculty, staff and students to wear masks inside campus buildings and on buses.
UVA plans to start the fall semester on Aug. 25 with a variety of safety and public health efforts.
Measures include keeping large classes and those taught by staff with health concerns online; allowing most students to attend class virtually; and testing and conducting contact tracing for those with COVID-19.
—The Associated Press
