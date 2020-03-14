Hayley Chrzastowski has put her “therapeutic touch” into practice in three countries—and learned something different in each place.
The 30-year-old with a smile so broad it crinkles her nose is an occupational therapist at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. There, she evaluates patients who’ve had heart attacks or strokes, knee replacements or accidents and prescribes therapy to help them recover.
She also feels drawn to the the hospital’s tiniest patients—those in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Some of the babies who entered the world too soon are addicted to opioids, while others have trouble eating or breathing.
“In a hospital setting, you don’t get to do one thing exclusively, you kind of go where you’re needed,” she said. “But if I was only needed in the NICU, I would be very happy.
Flexing the spindly arms and legs of premature babies to develop strength and muscle tone they lack because they weren’t in the womb long enough reminds her how touch is connected to the brain.
“If the only stimulation they’re receiving is needle pokes and diaper changes and anything else that’s a medical procedure, they’re not getting that therapeutic touch,” she said. “They’re not cuddled in their mom’s arms the same way, so therapy intervenes to help provide more normalized experiences.”
Speaking of normal, Chrzastowski learned its definition depends on the individual. When she visited Guatemala three times for service projects, she treated 4- and 5-year-olds who were so malnourished they looked like they were barely 18 months old.
She also made splints for adults who’d had surgeries or accidents. She knew the cutting-edge equipment, materials and medications she and other American students brought would only last so long, so she worked with local materials.
That’s why the most unusual splint she ever made was from a Pringles can. Her attitude was: “Let’s find what they have and use it.”
Her eyes were opened in other ways when she traveled throughout Kenya to observe practices in African NICUs. Part of her final project, before graduating in 2015 from the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Mo., was to establish NICU protocols for a new children’s hospital in Nairobi.
Chrzastowski had grown up seeing commercials about starving children in impoverished situations. She saw those conditions in East Africa, but not the painfully sad faces depicted in TV ads.
“I went into the slums in Kenya, and those kids were the happiest kids I’ve ever seen,” she said. “Your eyes are really opened to the fact that our idea of wealth, happiness and success is so different from somebody else’s.
“You have to look at what the person has and not what they don’t have,” she said.
‘A unique perspective’
Occupational therapists typically have a master’s degree, but Chrzastowski got her doctorate because she wants her long-term career to focus on both maternal health care and occupational therapy.
“I want to work with mothers before they have their babies, as soon as they can start bonding with the baby, and help mothers when their babies come early and when they come late,” she said. “It’s kind of the whole picture of maternal health care.”
After graduation in 2015, the Indiana native moved to downtown Fredericksburg and worked with a private pediatric practice for a year. She wanted more exposure to NICU babies, so she took a job in the therapy department at Spotsylvania Regional in May 2017.
Karen Drilling, the hospital’s director of physical therapy, praised what she described as Chrzastowski’s considerable talent, passion and drive.
“She provides a unique perspective on the care of the NICU patient that benefits both the baby and parent,” Drilling said.
Pediatricians whose patients could use some services seek the therapists, and Chrzastowski is getting busier with referrals. Dr. Carla Weaver, a pediatric hospitalist, often requests occupational therapy for newborns and said Chrzastowski “is wonderful to work with.”
“She cares deeply about our small patients,” Weaver said.
The doctor believes the partnership between therapists and NICU staff will increase with the growing number of babies born there.
Spotsylvania Regional recently expanded its medical staff to include doctors from two additional practices, Rappahannock Women’s Health Center and Central Virginia OB/GYN. It’s added more tours of its obstetrical department for parents-to-be, as well as more classes on labor and delivery and baby basics.
Last fall, the hospital also opened an obstetrics emergency department, a separate triage and care space for pregnant women who need immediate care.
Take-home exercises
On a recent afternoon, Chrzastowski walked into the NICU to see Niklaus Mills, who was five weeks early when he arrived on Feb. 19. He weighed 3 pounds, 1 ounce at birth.
There was a crowd around his isolette, an enclosed crib designed to keep babies warm and isolated from germs. The baby’s parents, Katelyn Craft and Michael Mills, watched as his grandmother, Nikki Craft, cuddled the infant and warned Chrzastowski about what Niklaus had just done in his diaper.
“You might want to take care of his stinky first,” the grandma said to Chrzastowski, who didn’t hesitate to change him.
“It’s actually just a teeny, tiny smudge,” she reported to his family.
Chrzastowski lifted the baby’s bony leg straight up and gently moved it from side to side. Her fingertip covered most of his kneecap as she worked, and she commented that Niklaus was tolerating being handled.
“He’s really been played with as much as they’ve allowed,” his grandmother said.
The therapist positioned the baby on his belly and advised family members to do the same, when they’re monitoring him. It helps him to build up strength and clear his airways, she said.
Despite his small size, Niklaus pushed with his legs and attempted to hold up his head as Chrzastowski put him in different positions.
“That’s what we want to see,” she said. “He’s doing wonderfully.”
Niklaus’ mother stood beside the therapist and smiled. The two women chatted about his weight, the funny faces he made and the way he seemed to recognize voices around him.
Niklaus’ great-grandmother was glad to see the therapist pass along suggestions the family could take home, along with their newest member.
“You learned things, didn’t you?” Sandy Friend–Scrogum said to Katelyn Craft. “Things to help him get stronger and get home sooner.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.