Starting Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture will begin taking applications for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
As part of applying for CFAP, you will need to contact the Farm Service Agency’s county office at your local USDA Service Center to schedule an appointment.
Find your local office and more information about the program at farmers.gov/cfap. There are two regional FSA offices serving area farmers: the Orange office at 540-672-1638 and Warrenton at 347-4402. Your farm would be organized at one of these offices, but not both.
Local FSA staff will work with you to apply for the program using forms asking for the following information: contact; personal, including your Tax Identification Number; farming operating structure; adjusted gross Income to ensure eligibility; and direct deposit to enable payment processing.
Please do not send any personal information to USDA without first initiating contact through a phone call. These numbers are: 672-1638 (Orange) or 347-4402 (Warrenton).
FSA has streamlined the signup process to not require an acreage report at the time of application and a USDA farm number may not be immediately needed.
If you currently participate with FSA, this information should be on file at your local office.
What can you do now? Start gathering and understanding your farm’s recent sales and inventory. This information will be needed to complete your application. Tax records will help with this.
How will USDA accept applications? USDA Service Centers are open for business by phone appointment only. CFAP applications will open on Tuesday, May 26, please call your FSA county office to schedule an appointment.
USDA staff are working with agricultural producers by phone and using email, fax, mail, and other online tools to accept applications. Contact others who can help you solve confusing questions about using this technology.
New to working with the Farm Service Agency? FSA has county offices at USDA Service Centers across the country.
