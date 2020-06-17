Small transit agencies around the state, including Virginia Regional Transit in Culpeper, are receiving cloth face masks from the U.S. Dept. of Transportation to protect employees and passengers from COVID-19.
The Virginia Dept. of Rail & Public Transportation received 10,000 masks that were recently shipped out to bus, train and other ride providers, according to agency spokeswoman Haley Glynn.
Virginia Regional Transit, a nonprofit headquartered in Purcellville, received 280 masks in the first shipment and will receive 420 more this week, she said.
The Culpeper branch of VRT, located on Old Brandy Road, will receive 350 masks. The local transit company operates daily trolleys in the town of Culpeper and provides affordable transportation in 14 other places, including the town of Orange.
Virginia Regional Transit installed public notices on all vehicles and continues to inform the public that face coverings are required by the May 29 executive order, said VRT Director of Operations Phil Thompson on Wednesday.
The order requires face coverings in areas such as bus and train stations and on board intrastate public transportation vehicles like buses, rideshares, trains, taxis, and cars for hire, he said.
Social distancing within VRT vehicles has reduced seating capacity to approximately 20 percent of normal capacity. With this decrease in seats, VRT continues to deploy and coordinate additional resources to assist fixed route operations, Thompson said.
“Our regional teams continue to thoroughly disinfect vehicles daily before route, after route and during the day as time allows,” he said.
VRT provided masks and other personal protective equipment to vehicle operators as the pandemic became a concern several months ago. The transit provider recently received additional masks through the DOT program and is distributing them in rural service areas.
“We are very proud of our front line vehicle operators and office staff for the way in which they have met this challenging situation with courage and courtesy. Through this pandemic, our amazing teams have ensured our essential services operated as scheduled without interruption or cancellation,” Thompson said.
Nationwide, U.S. DOT is giving 15.5 million cloth face coverings to transportation personnel, including 4.8 million reserved for mass transit and passenger rail workers.
In anticipation of a ridership recovery resulting from Virginia’s phased reopening efforts, the state agency and VDOT have begun distributing the washable, reusable face masks to transit agencies with fewer than 40 employees.
“Employees on the front line of this health crisis have put their lives on the line to continue providing essential services to the community,” said Jennifer Mitchell, Director of the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation, in a statement. “Face coverings on public transportation systems can help protect transit operators and the riders who rely on public transportation in their daily lives.”
