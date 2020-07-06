A Spotsylvania man has been charged in connection with a double slaying late Saturday in the county.
Danny Lee Huffman, 48, is charged with two counts of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and child endangerment, according to Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Capt. Liz Scott.
The shooting victims were brothers. Police on Monday identified them as 39-year-old Fred Swick and 38-year-old Joe Swick.
Scott said she was not sure why malicious wounding charges were filed in the case of a double slaying, but said the charges will likely be upgraded in the next few days.
The child endangerment charge stems from the fact that Huffman’s 17-year-old son was with him at the time.
Huffman called 911 about 10:15 p.m. Saturday to report the shooting, police said. He told police he was cut on the arm by one of the victims prior to the shooting. Scott said Huffman did have a non-life-threatening wound that was treated by rescue workers.
The two victims were in their car in the middle of Fox Run Drive when deputies responded to the 911 call. Both were deceased.
The weapon that police believe was used to kill them was found in a pond on Huffman’s property by Sheriff’s Office divers.
Scott said the slayings apparently stemmed from a road-rage incident. There was no immediate indication that the suspect and the victims knew each other or had any prior altercations, though all lived in that same general area.
Huffman is being held without bond in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.