Culpeper residents in a range of skin colors united for a rally next to the town’s LOVE sculpture Monday night to express anger and frustration, echoing unrest in cities across Virginia and the nation since the death a week ago of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
After a video of Floyd circulated showing police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly 10 minutes while Floyd begged for help, thousands have marched in protest not only of Floyd’s death, but of other black men and women who have perished over recent months and years in racially charged circumstances.
Adding to the tension is a nation suffering under more than two months of quarantine in an effort to slow the spread of the highly contagious new coronavirus, with millions of people worldwide losing jobs or working under the threat of catching the disease in jobs with little pay that keep services open for everyone else.
Culpeper hairstylist Brook Hatcher, 25, organized Monday’s rally after attending Sunday night’s peaceful demonstration in Warrenton, 30 miles away. She and fellow hairstylist Megan Wince run the Dolls & Flaws salon on East Culpeper Street with an active social media presence.
Monday afternoon Hatcher posted, “Hey guys peaceful protest at 5. On Main Street,” it was shared and reposted widely in just a few hours, she said.
“And people showed up,” Hatcher wrote in a message Tuesday to to the Star-Exponent. Hatcher added that she had no doubt the demonstration would be peaceful because the people who were commenting and sharing her post are good people, she said.
More than 100 people gathered downtown at about 5 p.m. and walked south on Main Street nearly to the turn-off to State Route 3, chanting, “No justice, no peace,” and “Black lives matter.”
Passing motorists honked in support while the marchers reacted with cheers and clapping, waving posters and signs carrying messages against racism. After walking back to the corner of Main and Davis streets, the protesters turned and walked down East Davis, the heart of Culpeper’s downtown, to the LOVE sculpture near the train depot.
After congregating there, individuals shared experiences from their own lives involving racism, or personal thoughts about the death of George Floyd and others.
“I want you to think of yourself on the ground, with a knee on your neck,” one woman said. “I want you to feel the pain of struggling to breathe. That’s how it is for all of us.”
“I’ve heard people say, when they hear about something racist happening, ‘That isn’t my Culpeper,’” another woman said. “But it IS Culpeper. It’s here, just like everywhere else. My grandfather, the stories he tells—it’s just the same as when he was growing up here.”
“All lives matter. Having a knee on your neck is just dumb shit,” a man said.
“If you want justice, act like it,” said Aaron Simmons of Culpeper. “America is a concept. We make it what it is. If you want it to be better, every single day stand up against people being mistreated.”
Tori Minor, a nurse at a family care practice in Culpeper, told the crowd a physician came to her and another nurse one day and told them a patient, a woman, had refused to let them draw her blood because they were black.
“That made me angry,” she said. “But I was also angry at the physician, who came and told this to us. That doctor should have told that woman to leave, to go get her blood drawn someplace else.”
The crowd clapped and yelled in support. Minor added, “But you know what? Later that same woman was in an emergency and needed treatment. Me and the other nurse, my friend, we knew how this woman felt about us. But we went ahead and treated her anyway.”
The crowd cheered. “You’re better than she is!” someone called out.
Another woman stood up and urged the group to tell white people how they feel. “Say something. Don’t just be silent, or talk behind their backs,” she said. “If you don’t feel comfortable in white spaces, CHANGE it.”
Someone else spoke up for black-owned businesses in Culpeper, saying, “Do something to give them support, to help them survive. We need more black business owners! Go to Love’s Kitchen, try out 1809 [Restaurant & Lounge]. Let them know you care.”
Captain Tim Chilton of the Culpeper Police Department praised the protesters for expressing their thoughts and feelings with passion and honesty, but also without violence.
“The police department here does not tolerate racism,” Chilton said. “It’s something we would never condone. We support you completely in this peaceful protest.”
He said about 15 officers were monitoring the gathering Monday night, some on bicycles, some on foot. Five or six police vehicles were parked on East Davis Street, and Chilton said the department was prepared if anything took an ugly turn.
“The situation with Floyd is horrible. Myself, I can’t even stand to watch the video—it was very, very wrong,” Chilton said in an interview late Monday night. “Our Police Chief Chris Jenkins has shown this community the kind of department we are. We are embedded in every program, in every aspect of this community. We work hard to work together for everyone’s good, and the community can see that.”
Chilton introduced Erick Kalenga to the protesters, who is pastor at His Village Baptist Church, for a blessing on the gathering.
“We must not settle for injustice,” Kalenga said. “We must speak out and rebuke racism. But not with anger. We must do it in a way that will open a dialogue and actually make change happen.”
Kalenga prayed for the family of George Floyd, and for justice to be done.
“I thank you, Lord Jesus, for law enforcement officers who have the true interest of ALL in their community at heart, who wear their badges with honor,” Kalenga said. “I pray that those officers who don’t will be weeded out.”
Kalenga prayed, “Culpeper belongs to you, Lord Jesus. In the light of Jesus Christ we will find unity. I pray for everyone to be safe from COVID-19, from racism. Let us live every day with love. Let us remember this moment, and take it into our hearts.”
Tori Minor, the nurse, said in an interview later Monday night she was very pleased the protest happened.
“I was watching for one here, I really wanted to participate,” she said. “So when I saw the post I couldn’t wait to get out here.”
Minor has worked for the Culpeper family medical care office for nearly seven years. The incident she shared during the rally is only one of many, she said. Another time she heard a physician with the practice call former President Barack Obama a monkey.
“I was furious,” Minor said, adding the incident was reported and the physician was fired because of it.
Minor said her son, who is 13 years old, is taller than she is and looks like a man. “If you’re a mother, think of this. I recently had to have a talk with him, I had to tell him that because of what he looks like he and his white friends going out for fun might be doing the same thing, but they’ll be judged differently,” she said. “He has to be more careful, more cautious, because that’s how things are right now.”
Hatcher, explaining why she organized the protest in Culpeper, said she knows people, even her own family members who think racism doesn’t exist. “I have been with people of color and witnessed racism,” she said.
Hatcher, who is white, said she wanted to break that cycle, to use her privilege to make a difference. “This isn’t about me, it’s about every single person who showed up, who honked, who marched, who cried, who spoke, who prayed. Who brought us water and snacks. The amount of love in downtown Culpeper last night was beautiful,” she said.
“I did it for the man I’m in love with, I did it for my biracial goddaughters,” she added. “I did it for the innocent black lives that have been taken. ...I can use not only my privilege but my power to bring light to social injustices.”
Star-Exponent staff reporter Allison Brophy Champion contributed to this report.
