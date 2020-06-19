A 54-year-old Virginia woman has been charged with first degree murder in the death reported Thursday of a 40-year-old Bealeton woman.
Melody Dawn Glascock, of Linden, northwest of Warrenton, was also charged with concealing/destroying evidence in the reported homicide of Kelly Marie Gray.
Deputies responded to call of a suspicious death around 7 p.m. on June 18 and located Gray deceased in her apartment in the 6300 block of Village Center Drive.
She was found when a family member returned home, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim suffered severe trauma to the torso. Exact cause and manner of death will be determined in an autopsy being conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas.
Glascock was taken into custody in Warren County Saturday morning and is being held without bond eligibility in the Rappahanock-Shenandoah-Warren Coujnty Regional Jail.
Anyone with information in the case should contact the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office at 540/347-3300.
