The first 500 people to arrive in the parking lot at Madison County High School on Saturday, July 18 will get free COVID-19 testing, a news release from the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District stated.
Organized in partnership with Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties, the health district announced that the one-day testing event is open to everyone, whether experiencing symptoms or not, at no cost, and will happen rain or shine.
“We encourage anyone who wants to be tested, especially those with symptoms consistent with COVID‐19, to come out on Saturday, July 18th,” said Rappahannock‐Rapidan Health District Director Dr. Wade Kartchner in the release.
The school's parking lot at 68 Mountaineer Drive in Madison will open at 8 a.m. and will close after 500 tests have been administered.
Those who go should enter the test site from U.S. Route 29 and be prepared to complete paperwork in their own vehicle while waiting for a test. Rappahannock-Rapidan Medical Reserve Corps volunteers will help staff the testing site.
The health district urges people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to wear a mask to the test site, especially if driving in a car with passengers. Test results from the PCR test typically take two to five days.
"This project expands on the work of our community partnership to provide accessible testing for everyone in our community," said Madison County Administrator Jack Hobbs in the release.
The free virus testing that was ongoing for more than two months during May and June at Culpeper's Walmart has ended, the health director said Saturday in an email to the Star-Exponent.
In addition to the free testing event on July 18, Kartchner said, testing is available at any UVA family practice medical office and Med Express.
"The mobile clinic, run by the county EMS and UVA, is still running on an as-needed basis," Kartchner said. "They last went out at the end of this past week."
For general questions about COVID‐19, community members may call the RRHD COVID‐19 Hotline at 540‐316‐6302. For the latest on COVID‐19, visit: www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.
