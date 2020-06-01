Culpeper Renaissance Inc. has awarded $34,750 in grants to 22 local businesses through the CRI COVID-19 Downtown Business Relief Fund.
The program distributed direct financial support to eligible small businesses in the CRI downtown footprint, assisting with operational costs like rent, utilities and insurance, according to a CRI news release on Monday. The aid comes at a time when many small businesses are experiencing a reduction in revenue and have limited or no cash flow.
Funding for the local program was provided through the Small Business Support Relief & Recovery Initiative of Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development ($20,000) and the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation Emergency Response Fund ($10,000). CRI also contributed $4,750 to help small businesses, using all donations from the recent Give Local Piedmont.
“CRI would like to thank the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, Northern Piedmont Community Foundation, and all of those who gave so generously during Give Local Piedmont. The community support for our downtown businesses has been heart-warming and very much appreciated,” said CRI Executive Director Jessica Jenkins in the release.
CRI is a nonprofit charged with supporting growth and revitalization in Culpeper’s historic downtown commercial district. The town of Culpeper is a Designated Virginia Main Street Community and CRI is the organization specified by the state and town to carry out Main Street activities.
“Culpeper is a special community with locals supporting our small businesses. It is indeed a pleasure to help all of these businesses during this difficult time. GIVE LOCAL!” said CRI Board President Tish Smyth.
Current pandemic-induced economic conditions and closures have created unprecedented financial challenges for Culpeper small and locally owned businesses, according to the release, emphasizing the Support Local Safely campaign of Main Street America.
“CRI encourages people to support Culpeper downtown businesses while using safe social distancing requirements by taking advantage of outdoor dining, curbside pickup, delivery, online shopping, shipping and other services offered. Now more than ever is the time for our community to rally behind the small, local business owners who make our community a great place to live and work!”
For information, see culpeperdowntown.com or contact 540-825/4416 or cridirector@culpeperdowntown.com .
