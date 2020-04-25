James Madison’s Montpelier in Orange County is staying virtually open for business by educating, inspiring, and engaging the public through its recently launched digital program, "Unlocking Montpelier.” The initiative invites participants to unlock the presidential house by making a $10 donation per square foot.
The "tour" begins at the Portico and will move through the house, room by room. As squares are unlocked, Montpelier will gradually reveal videos, images, and other special content from experts who take care of, study, research, and interpret the house daily, according to a news release.
"This project is giving us the opportunity to share a wealth of fascinating content that demonstrates how collaborative our work is," said Elizabeth Chew, Executive Vice President and Chief Curator. "You will hear from archaeologists, historians, curators, educators, preservation experts, and collections managers and technicians. The work of caring for, understanding, and interpreting the Montpelier house to the public takes a wide range of skills and methodologies."
Each donation will fill up a square on a map of the house, and the public can track the progress on Montpelier's website.
GIS mapping at Montpelier allows all of its data, photographs, records, and videos to be seamlessly interconnected with maps across the property and between departments - archaeology, architecture, research, and curatorial. This provides for “Unlocking Montpelier,” said Matthew Reeves, Director of Archaeology.
"What is most spectacular, is GIS allows all of this data to be easily web-accessible and turns the crisis we are facing in our country into an opportunity to connect the world to Montpelier,” he said.
The Nancy Woodson Spire Foundation will match all new and increased gifts associated with the program, up to $200,000. For every square unlocked, the Foundation also could unlock one.
“During this time of closure, Unlock Montpelier is an innovative, fun, and meaningful way for people who care about this national treasure to show their support,” said Cara Sisson, Chief Advancement Officer. “This program also provides an excellent opportunity for parents and grandparents to share with children how one person's contributions can have a lasting impact on something purposeful."
Visit https://www.montpelier.org/unlock for information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.