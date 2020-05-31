Fredericksburg authorities are investigating an incident early Sunday in which someone described only as an unknown male set two small fires near the front entrance of the city police department.
City police spokeswoman Sarah Kirkpatrick said the incident took place about 12:35 a.m. at police headquarters at 2200 Cowan Blvd. The male poured a flammable liquid in the area of the front entrance and started two small fires before running off toward the nearby Commons at Cowan Boulevard apartment complex, police said.
City firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fires, Kirkpatrick said. No one was injured, but there was damage to the sidewalk and the police department’s Fallen Officer memorial.
City Police Chief Brian Layton said he understands the outrage stemming from the “tragic and avoidable” death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and “we are all deeply saddened by his death and are praying for his family during this difficult time.”
Still, Layton said he is “heartbroken this senseless act (the arson at the police station) happened here in our great city. Violence and senseless acts are never the answer. I am extremely confident that what occurred in Minneapolis could never happen in Fredericksburg. We as a city need to come together and set a positive example for other communities across the nation.”
The city police and fire departments are conducting a joint investigation into Sunday’s incident, which will include video captured at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.