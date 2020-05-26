The University of Mary Washington is opening up to the community an eight-week summer course that will explore how the COVID-19 pandemic affects all aspects of society.
Registration for “COVID-19 in Context” is free and open to anyone with an internet connection.
Each of the 16 classes will explore the pandemic from a different angle—such as the biology of the virus; how it compares to previous pandemics in history; what effects it could have on climate change, the 2020 presidential election and K–12 education; and what effects it is already having on literature and the fine and performing arts.
The interdisciplinary course will bring together faculty and administrators from many UMW colleges and departments.
Participating faculty and administrators are donating their time so the course can be offered at no cost, a press release from UMW stated.
Classes will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., beginning June 1, and will consist of a 30-minute lecture followed by a question-and-answer session.
“The last several weeks have been very difficult for all of us,” said Dean of Arts and Sciences Keith Mellinger, a course facilitator. “This course has pulled together experts from across the University to talk about all of those challenges, and it has solidified our strong sense of community and commitment to service.”
