As a matter of first priority, the Board of Visitors of the University of Mary Washington unanimously passed a resolution at its meeting Wednesday declaring solidarity with the family of George Floyd and the scores of protesters who are making their voices heard, according to a news release Thursday from the university in Fredericksburg.
“We stand with the thousands in our country and around the world, including members of the Mary Washington community, who have engaged in peaceful protests to affirm that Black Lives Matter, and to call for an end to the social injustice and systemic racism that permeate the fabric of our country,” the resolution stated.
University President Troy D. Paino and his wife, Kelly, donated $5,000 to launch a new scholarship in memory of George Floyd to promote development of leadership skills for students committed to addressing societal issues disproportionately affecting black and underrepresented communities.
Their initial gift will serve as a challenge to members of the University community to financially assist Mary Washington students who are emerging leaders dedicated to driving action around social issues.
Board member Allida Black and her wife Judy Beck, contributed another $5,000. The scholarships goal is $100,000, according to the university.
The university said in the release it has taken number of steps over the last several years to ensure it is fully welcoming and inclusive. In 2017, UMW developed a community values statement known as ASPIRE and established the new role of Vice President for Equity and Access.
UMW has also focused on hiring more diverse employees and created additional campus-wide opportunities for dialogue around, awareness of, and training about racism, implicit bias and microaggressions, the release said.
