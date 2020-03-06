A commemorative coin minted by the U.S. Treasury is in the works to honor the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues baseball teams, of which a Culpeper County native was a star contributor.
U.S. Senators Roy Blunt, a Missouri Republican, and Tim Kaine, a Virginia Democrat, announced on Friday that the Negro Leagues Baseball Centennial Commemorative Coin Act has unanimously passed the Senate.
The legislation directs the U.S. Treasury to mint a coin to commemorate the Centennial of Negro Leagues Baseball. U.S. Representatives Emanuel Cleaver II and Steve Stivers introduced companion legislation in the House.
“At a time when African American and Hispanic players were barred from playing on Major League teams, the Negro Leagues offered people the chance to see some of the country’s greatest ballplayers,” said Kaine in a prepared statement.
“They featured the early years of legends who later played in Major League Baseball like Jackie Robinson, Willie Mays, and Hank Aaron—as well as many who never got that opportunity but whose greatness was belatedly recognized by induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame, including Virginia-born stars Ray Dandridge, Leon Day, Pete Hill, and Jud Wilson. I’m proud my colleagues and I worked together to ensure these players and teams are honored for their historic contributions.”
Joseph “Preston” Pete Hill, considered one of baseball’s greatest hitters, was born in 1882 the village of Buena, near Rapidan in southern Culpeper County.
In July of 2006, he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y. Among numerous accolades, Pete was called, “one of the greatest line-drive hitters of his era,” according to extensive research by Reva historian Zann Nelson, in establishing Hill’s Culpeper connection.
“Playing most of his career in the pre-Negro leagues era, Pete Hill emerged from the backwoods of Culpeper County, Virginia to become one of the most feared line-drive hitters in the game,” according to the National Baseball Hall of Fame web site. “His baseball years run roughly from 1889 to the mid-1920s and involve some of the pioneer programs of black baseball.
“Hill is considered to be a great center-fielder with a rocket arm and excellent glove. His talents also extended to the batter’s box, where he was a consistent line-drive hitter with outstanding speed on the base paths.”
He played for some legendary teams, including the Pittsburgh Keystones, Cuban X Giants, Philadelphia Giants, Leland Giants and the Chicago American Giants.
The talent, excitement, and sportsmanship Negro League players brought to the game helped break down the barriers of segregation, Blunt said.
“The National Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is dedicated to highlighting and preserving the legacy of African-American baseball and its significant impact on the history of sports and America,” he said in a statement. “I’m pleased this bill passed with the Senate’s full support, and I will continue working to get it to the president’s desk.”
Bob Kendrick, President of the National Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, said the institution is thrilled to have senate support “of this game-changing legislation.”
“We ‘tip our cap’ to Senators Blunt and Kaine for their tireless and passionate leadership that has moved this historic commemoration a step closer to realization,” he said.
The Negro National League was created in 1920 during a meeting of team owners at a YMCA in Kansas City, Missouri. Prior to 1920, teams barnstormed around the country playing with whomever they could. The creation of the league brought some structure to the playing schedule, and other regional leagues were soon formed, the release stated.
The coin comes at no cost to taxpayers and the U.S. Treasury will be reimbursed for the costs of issuing the coins, according to the release from Kaine’s office. After the U.S. Treasury has recouped all of its costs for designing and minting the coins, funds will be distributed to the National Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, founded in 1990 in Kansas City. In addition to Blunt and Kaine, the bill is cosponsored by 76 senators.
