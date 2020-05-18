Stocks jumped to the highest levels in almost three weeks after promisting early results for an experimental vaccine sparked speculation economies could snap back quickly. Crude oil advanced and yields on Treasuries rose.
The S&P 500 surged more than 2.5% after Moderna Inc. said its vaccine tests yielded signs it can create an immune-system response in the body. Companies that would benefit from a return toward more normal economic activity rallied. Carnival Corp. jumped 11%, while Delta Air Lines Live Nation Entertainment climbed 8%. Energy producers popped more than 5% and real-estate firms added 4%.
The risk-on rally comes as more economies around the world and within the U.S. ease restrictions that created one of the steepest downturns since the Depression. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell stressed the central bank has more ammunition to combat weakness. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index Miners, energy makers and airlines led the Stoxx Europe 600 higher, while indexes in Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea all posted modest advances.
“Powell addressing that the Fed is not out of ammo combined with positive vaccine trial data has set the markets off to the races,” said Matt Miskin, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management. “It just shows that sentiment can change so quickly in times like these.”
Gold traded at its highest price in seven years before retreating, while West Texas oil rose above $30 a barrel for the first time in two months as producers in the U.S. and elsewhere continued to cut activity.
Investors begin a new week more positive on risk assets and looking past data that paints a dismal picture of the coronavirus’s damage. While Powell said the U.S. economy’s recovery could stretch to the end of 2021, he added that policy makers are “not out of ammunition by a long shot.” Several European countries ended bans on short selling, as they continued to report the lowest number of daily deaths from the virus since March.
“With the worst of the pandemic likely behind us, central bank supported equity markets are unlikely to re-test their lows,” said Seema Shah of Principal Global Investors. “Yet, while reopening momentum may well carry risk assets a bit higher over the near term, the tepid economic recovery and deep uncertainty over the virus outlook argue against a pivot to more risk-on positioning.”
Elsewhere, industrial metals climbed after China announced guidelines to revive large infrastructure projects. Currencies of ore and crude oil exporters strengthened, from Norway’s krone to the Australian dollar.
